Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,500 DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 127.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 270,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 151,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSM traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $10.13. 3,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

