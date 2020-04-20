Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,970 Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 148,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.79. 7,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

