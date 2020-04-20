Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 3,305 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,164.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $435,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,170,000 after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,563,000 after purchasing an additional 296,719 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.80. 169,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,945. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

