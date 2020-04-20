Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $11,323,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $9,037,000. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $7,667,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 207,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 172,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $4,087,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,564,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,392,572. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0279 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

