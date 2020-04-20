Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Herc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Herc by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

NYSE HRI traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 244,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

