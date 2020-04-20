Manchester Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,041,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,102. The company has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.