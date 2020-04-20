Manchester Financial Inc. Lowers Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,366,000 after purchasing an additional 507,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ASML by 1,571.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ASML by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,772,000 after purchasing an additional 388,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,278,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2,852.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 143,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.05. 37,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.86. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $186.31 and a 52-week high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

