Manchester Financial Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises 5.2% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila purchased 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,349.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jordan Walter purchased 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $35,590.95. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,258.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.41. 471,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.