Manchester Financial Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.35. 4,508,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,711,925. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.