Manchester Financial Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 264,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,633. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

