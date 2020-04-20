Manchester Financial Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.36. The stock had a trading volume of 264,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

