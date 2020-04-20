Manchester Financial Inc. Has $186,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.28. 11,105,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,325,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

