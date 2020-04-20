Manchester Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 106,341 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.47. 758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,666. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $384.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

