Manchester Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.30. 2,070,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $135.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

