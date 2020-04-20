Manchester Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,040. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9947 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

