Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 74 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.36. 2,419,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.83. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 816.84, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $102,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,563,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

