Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,456 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of ITB traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,752 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

