Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TUSK. ValuEngine upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,092 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. 5,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,976. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.67 million. Analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

