Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Buys A$520,000.00 in Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) insider Craig Burton acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$520,000.00 ($368,794.33).

Craig Burton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mader Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 2nd, Craig Burton acquired 1,000,000 shares of Mader Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$610,000.00 ($432,624.11).

ASX:MAD opened at A$0.66 ($0.46) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. Mader Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.25 ($0.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers and dealers, as well as labor for component exchange, fabrication and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, project support and planning, rail maintenance, and workshops.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.