Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,050,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 33,960,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Macerich news, EVP Doug J. Healey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $7,430,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.34. 5,338,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $984.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

