LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 0.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 284,192 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.12. 1,532,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.