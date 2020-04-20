LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 0.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 284,192 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:TEL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.12. 1,532,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.82.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
