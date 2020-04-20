LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 0.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $469.06. The company had a trading volume of 303,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,673. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

