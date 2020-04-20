LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,552 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,053,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,825,066. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

