LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 44,948 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,948 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.13. 29,209,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,830,112. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.