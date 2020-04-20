LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.36. 2,112,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

