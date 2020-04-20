LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL traded down $5.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.45. The stock had a trading volume of 473,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.17 and a 200-day moving average of $187.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.