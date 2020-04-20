LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,116 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,326,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,713,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.