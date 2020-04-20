LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $103,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $7.40 on Monday, hitting $188.95. 14,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $168.16 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.38. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.89) EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

