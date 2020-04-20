LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. XTX Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 72,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.45. 2,206,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188,210. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

