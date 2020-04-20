LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $34.41. 3,853,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.