LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 80,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,862 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,292 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,419,000 after acquiring an additional 703,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,905,000 after acquiring an additional 93,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.60. 24,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,421. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

