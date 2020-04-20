LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,457 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $6,960,000. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.07. 1,316,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,234. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

