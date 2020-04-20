LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.30 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.78 on Monday, hitting $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 141,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,895. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

