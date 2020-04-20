LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for about 1.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Teradyne worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after buying an additional 490,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $32,417,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after buying an additional 441,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Teradyne by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 313,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 54,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.