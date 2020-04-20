LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,109 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.07. 20,155,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,737,768. The stock has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

