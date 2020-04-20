LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.26. The company had a trading volume of 938,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,379. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

