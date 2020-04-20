LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Amgen stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,697. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

