LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,676. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

