LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 21,425 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,915,000 after buying an additional 1,210,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,776,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,119,000 after acquiring an additional 542,731 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,373,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,248,000 after acquiring an additional 367,593 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,540,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after buying an additional 347,475 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.89. 569,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.6936 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

