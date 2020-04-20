Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1062500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$503,244.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.11 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

