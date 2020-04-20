Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1062500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$503,244.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.11 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

