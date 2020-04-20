Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 211,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,486. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $902.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.52 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,287,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,906,253.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,288. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

