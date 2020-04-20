Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded down $12.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.67. The stock had a trading volume of 971,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

