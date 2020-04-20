Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $52.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $94,099.82 and $52.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13,919.82 or 2.00403970 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 204.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026852 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

