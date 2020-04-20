Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Line were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Line by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 69,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Line by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Line by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,589. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Line Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

