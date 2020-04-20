Linde (ETR:LIN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB restated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €191.15 ($222.27).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at €172.95 ($201.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of €159.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €179.46. Linde has a 12-month low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 12-month high of €208.60 ($242.56).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.