Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 187.85 ($2.47).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 1.36 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a GBX 10.99 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Robert Noel bought 36,330 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02). Also, insider Jennie Daly bought 119 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, with a total value of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

