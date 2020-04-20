Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 674.33 ($8.87).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 472.70 ($6.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 532.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 674.48. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.