Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cerillion (LON:CER)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CER opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Cerillion has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.50 ($3.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 million and a P/E ratio of 31.73.

About Cerillion

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

