Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cerillion (LON:CER)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of CER opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Cerillion has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.50 ($3.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 million and a P/E ratio of 31.73.
About Cerillion
