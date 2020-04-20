Liberum Capital Downgrades ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to Hold

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZLNDY. ValuEngine upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.29 and a beta of 1.40. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

