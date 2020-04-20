Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $84.37. 5,410,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,002,055. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

